Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crash kills 2 while responding to active shooter

A man armed with a “semiautomatic long rifle” opened fire on the officers and victim and an almost two-hour shootout ensued with the unidentified suspect “hopping from roof to roof” in the neighborhood, shooting at officers, Connolly said.

The man was brought into custody around 10:20 p.m., around the time the helicopter accident occurred, Connolly said. He did not provide information on how the helicopter crashed.

The helicopter was helping officers on the ground by providing an aerial view of what was happening, Connolly said.

The suspect suffered nonfatal gunshot wounds and was being treated at Flagstaff Medical Center, officials said.

No one else was injured. The names of the pilot and trooper, who was also a paramedic, were not released.

“Our city and our state have experienced a significant loss. We are part of this community,” Connolly said. “This neighborhood was under siege last night.”

The Bell 407 helicopter that was built in 2004 crashed on Flagstaff's west side, a few miles from Route 66 and in the view of a neighborhood. There was a fire afterward, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and a search of the helicopter's registration.

Earlier in the night, an emergency alert went out to mobile phones warning of an active shooter and urging people to stay clear of the area. Still, people gathered outside of a gas station watching as dozens of police vehicles lined the streets.

The FAA said it would assist the National Transportation Safety Board in the crash investigation. An email seeking information was sent to the NTSB early Thursday.

The state Department of Public Safety's Air Rescue Unit is trained for various high-risk situations, including mountain and water rescues.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett and members of Arizona's congressional delegation expressed sympathy for the families of the pilot and trooper.

“Tragic news. Please pray for their families and everyone involved,” said U.S. Rep. Eli Crane, whose district includes Flagstaff.

“Heartbreaking news out of northern Arizona this morning, and a grim reminder of the dangers law enforcement face,” U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton wrote. “Praying for these officers’ loved ones and the entire Arizona Department of Public Safety.”