Ariana Grande and Cher team up for 'SNL' in December. Josh O'Connor gets a hosting turn, too

NBC's “Saturday Night Live” has announced its December lineup, featuring Ariana Grande as host on Dec. 20
FILE - Ariana Grande poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Wicked For Good" in London, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

FILE - Ariana Grande poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Wicked For Good" in London, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
Arts & Entertainment
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The December lineup for “Saturday Night Live” now includes Ariana Grande as host on Dec. 20, with Cher returning as musical guest for the first time in nearly 40 years.

It's Grande's third time hosting. Cher hasn't been on the “SNL” stage since 1987. Josh O'Connor will make his hosting debut Dec. 13, with Lily Allen as musical guest, NBC announced Monday.

Grande has been out and about of late promoting “Wicked: For Good,” while O'Connor stars in the upcoming “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.” It's Allen's second appearance on the show. She just released her fifth album, “West End Girl.”

“SNL” veteran host Melissa McCarthy will return Dec. 6 for her sixth time. Dijon will make his debut as musical guest. He has two Grammy nominations for his album, “Baby.”

The NBC sketch comedy show airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and streams live on Peacock.

In Other News
1
West Chester tragedy spurs ‘Joshua Alert’ bill to help missing Ohio...
2
Hamilton SAY Soccer team wins state championship
3
Teenager makes Lakota school board history with election win
4
Hamilton refinancing $52M bond, borrowing more for road and water...
5
‘It’s dire’: Communities urged to act as food banks battle rising need...