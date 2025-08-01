Appeals court in Bosnia confirms sentence for Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — An appeals court in Bosnia confirmed Friday an earlier court ruling that sentenced the pro-Russia Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, to one year in prison and banned him from politics for six years over his separatist actions as tensions mount in the fragile Balkan state.

The landmark ruling in Sarajevo came after a year-long trial that ended in February on charges that Dodik disobeyed the top international envoy overseeing peace in the country.