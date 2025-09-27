AP Top 25 Preview: Shake up on the way after 4 teams in AP top 10 lose, 2 of them in double overtime

Adding to the shakeup: No. 4 LSU lost 24-19 at No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 5 Georgia fell at home to No. 17 Alabama, 24-21.

In all, four ranked teams went to overtime but No. 16 Georgia Tech climbed back from a 20-3 deficit to win at Wake Forest 30-29 and No. 15 Tennessee won 41-34 at Mississippi State.

After a head-scratching 63-10 loss to Indiana, No. 23 Illinois bounced back with a field goal on the final play to beat No. 21 USC 34-32.

Look for them to move up

Oregon dominated for long stretches at Penn State and built a 17-3 lead with 12:25 in the fourth quarter before the Nittany Lions rallied. The Ducks should move up with three teams in front of them losing but how far? Oregon had a single No. 1 vote last week. Top-ranked Ohio State (52 first-place votes last week) won 24-6 at Washington while No. 2 Miami (7) was idle.

Ole Miss knocked off an LSU team that had been in the top five all season. Trinidad Chambliss continued to shine for the Rebels, throwing for 314 yards and hitting Cayden Lee for a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Is Alabama back? Ty Simpson and Crimson Tide look far better than the team that lost to Florida State in the opener and seem sure to climb in the poll.

Notre Dame improved from No. 24 to No. 22 after a Week 4 win over Purdue. The Fighting Irish kept momentum rolling against Arkansas, outscoring the Razorbacks 56-13 on the road.

Look for them to drop

No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Georgia will almost certainly lose spots. Penn State is now 4-21 against AP top 10 teams since James Franklin became coach. The Bulldogs looked sluggish a week earlier and trailed Alabama 24-14 at halftime before making it interesting. The Tigers fell behind in the second quarter after never caught up as Chambliss burned LSU for more than 8 yards per throw.

No. 8 Florida State is likely to fall out of the top 10. The Seminoles won't have much time to worry about it with a trip to No. 2 Miami up next.

No. 24 TCU fell 27-24 to unranked Arizona State.

Wild card

No. 9 Texas A&M shut down Auburn 17-10 at home and could benefit from the turmoil in front of the Aggies to move up.

Georgia Tech improved to 5-0 with a win over Wake Forest, but it wasn’t pretty. Wake Forest controlled the bulk of the game.

Arizona State’s 27-24 win against No. 24 TCU could be enough to get back into the Top 25. The Sun Devils fell out of the rankings following a 24-20 loss to Mississippi State in Week 2. Arizona State has since won three straight, improving to 4-1.

With a 4-1 record and a fresh win against a top 10 team, Virginia could find its way in the Top 25 this week. But with only one ranked win this season, the Cavaliers' resume might not yet be strong enough.

