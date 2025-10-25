AP Top 25 poll preview: SEC takes center stage as playoff picture sharpens

Top games to watch

No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 13 Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1)

An Ole Miss offense averaging 37.4 points per game faces the nation's No. 1 defense. The Sooners lead the nation with the fewest yards allowed (213 per game) and average the most sacks (4.0 pg). The will go after Trinidad Chambliss, who has thrown for 1,549 yards and eight touchdowns. The winner stays in the hunt for the SEC title and bolsters its case for the College Football Playoff. BetMGM Sportsbook: Oklahoma by 5.5.

No. 10 Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1 SEC) vs. No. 15 Missouri (6-1, 2-1)

Another game that could determine good from great in the SEC and it matches two of this season’s biggest surprise teams, Vanderbilt and Missouri. The winner is poised to climb into the conference’s upper tier and strengthens its CFP resume. Missouri has won the last five meetings, including a double-overtime thriller in 2024. BetMGM Sportsbook: Vanderbilt by 3.

No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 SEC) vs. No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2)

Texas A&M has climbed 16 spots in the AP Top 25 since Week 1, a steady rise to its highest ranking since 1995 era of the Wrecking Crew defense. But the Aggies have faced a ranked opponent since Week 3 and just gave up 42 points to Arkansas. LSU has struggled to live up to high expectations and a win here would keep its faint CFP hopes on life support. BetMGM Sportsbook: Texas A&M by 2.5.

The undercard

No. 11 BYU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) vs. Iowa State (5-2, 2-2)

BYU has answered critics all season long but a lot can change on any given Saturday, and this one presents a big test for the Cougars. Iowa State will be hungry for a win after back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and Colorado. BetMGM Sportsbook: Iowa State by 2.5.

No. 18 South Florida (6-1, 3-0 American) vs. Memphis (6-1, 2-1)

A week ago this was a ranked vs. ranked showdown but Memphis was shocked by UAB. The Tigers are at home for a visit from South Florida and an offense that has averaged 476 yards and 41.7 points per game behind quarterback Byrum Brown. BetMGM Sportsbook: USF by 6.

Outside looking in

Houston (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) at No. 24 Arizona State (5-2, 3-1)

Houston and Arizona State meet for the first time since 1990, this time as conference opponents. The Cougars are bowl eligible for the first time since 2022 and Arizona State re-entered the rankings after handing Texas Tech its first loss of the season. BetMGM Sportsbook: Arizona State by 7.

No. 23 Illinois (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at Washington (5-2, 2-2)

These are two of the eight Big Ten teams with 5-2 overall marks, but the bad news for the Huskies and Illini is that nine other teams have better league records, too. A loss here is trouble in the conference chase for these two teams that once harbored playoff hopes. BetMGM Sportsbook: Washington by 3.5

