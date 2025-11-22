AP Top 25 poll preview: No. 6 Ducks, No. 8 Sooners face tall tasks on otherwise light day for top 10

The Sooners, coming off their win at Alabama, are at home against No. 23 Missouri and will be playing a fourth straight game, and fifth overall, against a ranked opponent.

Many other Top 25 teams have challenging games. No. 11 BYU visits Cincinnati in the Big 12's game of the day, No. 15 Georgia Tech can clinch a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a win at home over Pittsburgh and No. 24 Tulane goes to Temple as the front-runner for the Group of Five's automatic CFP bid.

Top games to watch

— No. 16 Southern California (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 15 CFP) at No. 6 Oregon (9-1, 6-1, No. 7). Though both have narrow paths to the Big Ten championship game, this really is a knockout game for the CFP for USC and probably for Oregon. BetMGM Sportsbook: Oregon by 9 1/2.

— No. 23 Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC, No. 22 CFP) at No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2, No. 8). Do the Sooners have another big defensive performance in them? Missouri's Ahmad Hardy is the national rushing leader and coming off a 300-yard game. BetMGM Sportsbook: Oklahoma by 7 1/2.

— No. 11 BYU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) at Cincinnati (7-3, 5-2). BYU bounced back quite well from its loss at Texas Tech, hammering TCU at home. The Cougars go on the road for another challenging game against a Bearcats team that was ranked a week ago. BetMGM Sportsbook: BYU by 2 1/2.

— Kentucky (5-5, 2-5 SEC) at No. 12 Vanderbilt (8-2, 4-2, No. 14 CFP). Commodores go for their first nine-win season since 2013 and fifth overall. Kentucky comes in on a three-game winning streak, its longest in two years. BetMGM Sportsbook: Vanderbilt by 9 1/2.

— Pittsburgh (7-3, 5-1 ACC) at No. 15 Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1, No. 16 CFP). The CFP selection committee made it clear the Yellow Jackets are hurt by their strength of schedule. This is a chance for a quality win. Pittsburgh clings to ACC title game hopes. BetMGM Sportsbook: Georgia Tech by 2 1/2.

The undercard