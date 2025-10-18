Shuffle in store for AP Top 25 after four top 10 teams falter

By the time Saturday night arrived, No. 5 Ole Miss had lost 43-35 at No. 9 Georgia, No. 7 Texas Tech had lost 26-22 at Arizona State and No. 10 LSU had lost 31-24 on the road at No. 17 Vanderbilt. The Hurricanes, Rebels and Red Raiders all lost for the first time this season while LSU took its second loss of the year.

In all, nine ranked teams lost this weekend, four of them to unranked teams.

Expect them to rise

— No. 17 Vanderbilt improved to 6-1 with its victory over LSU. Diego Pavia accounted for three touchdowns, running two in for a score and finding tight end Cole Spence for a touchdown.

— No. 12 Georgia Tech kept its undefeated record alive with a 27-18 thriller over ACC foe Duke. The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 for the first time since 1966 and could crack the top 10 on Sunday.

— No. 3 Indiana's success carried into Week 8 as the Hoosiers beat Michigan State 38-13. Another convincing win and Miami's loss could be enough to give Indiana — already with a program-best ranking — an even higher spot in the poll.

— No. 9 Georgia rallied in the fourth quarter to get past previously unbeaten Ole Miss. Gunner Stockton threw for four touchdowns, finding tight end Lawson Luckie for three of them.

— No. 6 Alabama delivered its fourth-straight win against a ranked SEC opponent, beating No. 11 Tennessee 37-20. The Crimson Tide improved to 6-1 and could see their first top five ranking of the season. That opening loss to Florida State is almost completely forgotten.

Expect them to fall

— No. 2 Miami's 24-21 loss to Louisville came on a a rough night for quarterback Carson Beck, who was picked off four times. Beck, a Heisman hopeful up to this point, had thrown just three interceptions in five games before the Week 8 loss.

— No. 4 Ole Miss could fall out of the top five after losing to Georgia and fading late, blowing a 35-26 lead to the Bulldogs.

— No. 7 Texas Tech had looked like a jackhammer all season and made this one close by scoring twice in the final four minutes of the game, taking a 22-19 lead with two minutes on the clock. Arizona State responded with an efficient 10-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a 1-yard TD for the win.

— No. 10 LSU’s losses came to Ole Miss and now Vandy, and the Tigers’ wins against Clemson, Florida and South Carolina aren’t as impressive as they once were.

— No. 25 Nebraska lost 24-6 to unranked Minnesota, which sacked quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times, a program record. The Cornhuskers entered the rankings last week after a 34-31 win over Maryland.

Knocking on the door

— Louisville should crack the rankings for the first time this season after upsetting No. 2 Miami on the road. The Cardinals controlled the game from start to finish, starting with an early lead and culminating with two fourth-quarter interceptions.

— Tulane has been knocking on the door all season, and Jake Retzlaff threw for two touchdowns in the final two minutes for a 24-17 victory over Army. With a 6-1 record, Tulane could earn its first ranking of the season.

Wild card

— A 16-13 overtime win against Kentucky wasn't what No. 21 Texas needed to work its way up the rankings. A last-minute win against an unranked team with a losing record probably won't move the needle much.

