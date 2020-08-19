AP source: NCAA recommends free year of eligibility for fall

COVID-19 concerns have led to all but six Division I leagues, including the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Atlantic Conferences, to postpone fall sports, with the hope of making them up in the spring semester.

But even those conferences that are moving toward a fall sports season have decreased the number of games scheduled to be played and built in extra time in anticipation of disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are among the conferences looking into an alternative football season, starting maybe as soon as January.

The Mid-American Conference and Mountain West have also postponed fall sports among those in the NCAA's highest-tier of football. In the second tier of Division I, which has an NCAA playoff, all the conferences have postponed fall sports, though a few schools are scheduled to play nonconference football games.

Other fall sports include men's and women's soccer, volleyball and cross country.

