AP Source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

Any plan will need the approval of university presidents and chancellors, and the Big Ten will only play if certain benchmarks related to the coronavirus — such as transmission rates, testing capacity and availability, and testing accuracy — are met in each of the 11 states that are home to the league's 14 schools.

“If they are met, that’s when they’ll get back,” the person told AP.

Several coaches, including Ohio State's Ryan Day, have already said the sooner the Big Ten can start a delayed season the better. Day has endorsed starting in early January and that is being considered, the person said.

One option includes playing games at domed stadiums across the Midwest, including in Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Detroit, another person with knowledge of the discussions told AP on condition of anonymity.

The person said using neutral sites could help broadcast partners televise the games and help avoid potential complications of playing through winter weather.

