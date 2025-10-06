Breaking: Humana responds to Kettering Health ending Medicare Advantage contract

AP reader question: Is it legal to fire furloughed federal workers during a shutdown?

Here’s a question submitted by an Associated Press reader: Is it legal to fire furloughed federal workers during a shutdown
A sign that reads "Closed due to federal government shutdown," is seen outside of the National Gallery of Art on the 6th day of the government shutdown, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A sign that reads "Closed due to federal government shutdown," is seen outside of the National Gallery of Art on the 6th day of the government shutdown, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
News Elections
By MEG KINNARD – Associated Press
29 minutes ago
X

Here’s a question about the shutdown submitted by an Associated Press reader, G:

Is it legal to fire furloughed federal workers during a shutdown?

This question has prompted a fierce conversation, and it ultimately might be up to the courts to decide.

Before the shutdown went into effect, a group of labor unions filed a lawsuit claiming that the Trump administration violated the law by threatening to perform a mass firing of federal workers during a shutdown.

The Office of Management and Budget said late last month that agencies should consider layoffs for shutdown programs whose funding is not otherwise funded and is “not consistent with the President’s priorities,” and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said this week that layoffs were “imminent.”

There are federal statutes that lay out how reductions in force – or “RIFs” – are supposed to be carried out, including giving employees a 60-day notice, and some Democrats including newly elected Rep. James Walkinshaw of Virginia have called any plans for mass firings an “illegal power grab.”

___

Do you have a question for AP about the government shutdown? You can submit it here.

In Other News
1
15-year-old boy was hit by driver who fled, family says
2
Election 2025: 5 seek 3 spots on Hamilton City Council
3
Schools say Ohio House bill would be a threat to finances
4
3 incumbents, 1 fresh face running for 3 Monroe school board seats
5
New child care center BrightPath slated to open in Liberty Twp.