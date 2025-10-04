AP reader question: How does the shutdown affect National Guard troops?

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol the National Mall, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol the National Mall, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By MEG KINNARD – Associated Press
1 hour ago
Here’s a question about the shutdown submitted by an Associated Press reader, Christian P.:

How does the shutdown affect National Guard troops?

National Guard troops will not be paid on time during the shutdown, just like the thousands of other employees deemed “essential.”

All active-duty military members, including those in the deployed Guard, must remain on duty, but they will not receive pay until funding is restored.

In years past, Congress has passed a stopgap measure preventing this pause in military pay. Days before government funding lapsed in 2013, lawmakers approved the Pay Our Military Act, which kept military paychecks going during the shutdown.

Before this shutdown happened, a similar bill was introduced, but it was not voted on before lawmakers adjourned and the shutdown went into effect.

