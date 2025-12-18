Anthony Richardson cleared to practice, but Colts plan to keep Philip Rivers as starting quarterback

Indy brought the 44-year-old Rivers out of retirement last week after starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon and backup Riley Leonard, a rookie, hurt his right knee in a loss to Jacksonville. Despite taking his first snaps in almost five years last week at Seattle, Rivers nearly led the Colts to a victory. Indy lost 18-16.

Richardson has been out since mid-October after fracturing an orbital bone near his eye during a freak accident while stretching with a band in the locker room during pregame warmups.

Steichen said Richardson was cleared because the bone has healed, though Richardson continues to have vision limitations.

The Colts (8-6) have lost four straight games and five of six, falling out of the AFC South lead and into the No. 8 slot in the conference standings, which would leave them out of the playoffs. San Francisco (10-4) is trying to leapfrog the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West to capture the No. 1 seed in its conference.

