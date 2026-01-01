Anthony Joshua initially staying in Nigeria to recuperate after crash

British boxer Anthony Joshua is initially staying in Nigeria as he recuperates from injuries sustained after a deadly crash
By OPE ADETAYO – Associated Press
46 minutes ago
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — British boxer Anthony Joshua is initially staying in Nigeria as he recuperates from injuries sustained after a deadly crash.

A vehicle carrying the former heavyweight champion and two of his associates crashed into a stationary truck on Monday on a major thoroughfare, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which links Ogun state to Lagos. The two associates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, were killed.

Joshua was released from a Lagos hospital on Wednesday afternoon, and he paid his respects to his deceased associates at the morgue.

His promoter, Matchroom Boxing, told The Associated Press on Thursday: “As reported, Anthony was released from hospital last night and will remain in Nigeria over the coming days.”

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas in Manchester, England, contributed to this report.

