Anthony Joshua initially staying in Nigeria to recuperate after crash

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — British boxer Anthony Joshua is initially staying in Nigeria as he recuperates from injuries sustained after a deadly crash.

A vehicle carrying the former heavyweight champion and two of his associates crashed into a stationary truck on Monday on a major thoroughfare, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which links Ogun state to Lagos. The two associates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, were killed.