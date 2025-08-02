Another sex toy gets thrown onto the court during a WNBA game

“It’s super disrespectful,” Sky center Elizabeth Williams said in the postgame press conference. “I don’t really get the point of it. It’s really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up.”

A similar incident occurred Tuesday during the Valkyries’ 77-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream in College Park, Georgia.

“I mean, first of all, it was super dangerous,” Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini said after Tuesday's game. “And then when we found out what it was, I guess we just started laughing. I’ve never seen anything like that. I’m just glad we worked through that situation. We stayed locked in, we stayed concentrated.”

New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison commented on social media about the situation Friday.

“ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??!” Harrison said on X. “Please do better. It’s not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous.”

