Angels' Taylor Ward carted off field after crashing into scoreboard

Angels personnel quickly ran to him and he stood in the outfield as they and paramedics tended to him.

He was bleeding and had a cut above his right eye. He held a smaller cloth to his head as he was slowly carted off the field while resting his head on the shoulder of a team employee who rode the cart with him.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance where interim manager Ray Montgomery said he would receive stitches to close the cut and be evaluated.

“Obviously he hit the wall pretty good,” Montgomery said. “He’s got a cut above his eye.”

Montgomery said he didn't know if Ward had been evaluated for a concussion.

Fellow Angels outfielder Jo Adell said the team was shaken up by Ward's injury and that a wall like that is a danger to players.

“The bottom line, and I’ve talked about this before, but there should be no out of town metal scoreboard anywhere on the baseball field,” he said. “It’s the big leagues. Like this is ridiculous. A guy goes back to make a play and he’s got to worry about a metal fence. That’s crazy.”

Christian Moore entered the game after he left to play second base and Luis Rengifo moved from second base to left field.

