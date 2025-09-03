Andy Richter, Hilaria Baldwin, Corey Feldman and Jordan Chiles join 'Dancing with the Stars' cast

Baldwin, a fitness enthusiast and wife of Alec Baldwin, will pair with pro Gleb Savchenko. She's been posting herself dancing for days on Instagram. Feldman, the former teen star, will dance with Jenna Johnson.

Fishel is known for her role of Topanga Lawrence on “Boy Meets World.” Her partner will be Pasha Pashkov. Elaine Hendrix is among other newcomers. The “Parent Trap” and “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” actor will dance with Alan Bersten.

Also joining: Retired NBA player Baron Davis, who played on several teams in his career, including the New York Knicks; Dylan Efron, brother of Zac Efron, was among the winners of Season 3 of the U.S. version of “The Traitors”; Scott Hoying from the a cappella group Pentatonix; singer Lauren Jauregui; and comedian Andy Richter.

Previously announced contestants are Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.