Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

The assessment followed the release of millions of pages of documents connected to a U.S. investigation of Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor features a number of times in the documents.

The police force did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under U.K. law. But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his 60s. Mountbatten-Windsor is 66.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ the statement said. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein. Last fall, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal titles, including the right to be called a prince, as he tried to insulate the monarchy from the continuing revelations about his younger brother’s relationship with Epstein. Those revelations have tarnished the royal family for more than a decade.

Images circulated online appeared to show unmarked police cars at Mountbatten-Windsor's home, Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plainclothes officers appearing to gather outside.