An air ambulance crash kills at least 6 people just outside Kenya's capital

An official in a community just outside Kenya's capital says the crash of an air ambulance plane in a residential area has killed at least six people
The debris of an airplane belonging to the African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) lies scattered after it crashed into a residential building in the Mwihoko area of Ruiru, in Kiambu County, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)

Credit: AP

By NICHOLAS KOMU – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The crash of an air ambulance plane in a residential area just outside Kenya's capital has killed at least six people, an official said.

AMREF Flying Doctors said that the ambulance company's mid-size jet, a Cessna Citation XLS, took off from an airport in Nairobi and was heading to the territory of Somaliland when it crashed on Thursday.

It crashed just outside Nairobi in a residential area of Kiambu County, where county Commissioner Henry Wafula told reporters that the accident killed four people aboard the aircraft and two people in a house it slammed into.

AMREF didn't provide details of a possible cause, but said in a statement it was cooperating fully with an investigation into the accident.

The Kenya Red Cross said that its rescue teams headed to the crash scene in Kiambu.

