Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport cuts hundreds of jobs

The busy aviation hub slumped to a net loss of 246 million euros ($293 million) in the first half of the year, compared to a profit of 133 million in the same period last year, before sweeping travel restrictions and other measures to contain the spread of the virus hammered the global travel industry.

Passenger numbers at Schiphol fell 62.1%, to 13.1 million, while cargo volumes were down 14.5% compared to the first half of 2019.