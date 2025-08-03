Americans finish strong with a relay record at swim worlds

The United States finished with nine gold medals — one more than Australia — but has battled a case of “acute gastroenteritis” picked up at a training camp in Thailand.

The malady clearly affected the team's up-and-down performances in the eight days in Singapore.

“This is the best way to end the meet,” Gretchen Walsh said. "And I feel like we have such a good opportunity when you have this stacked group of women closing it out on a relay like this.

“We’re going to put it all in the pool and we’re going to leave Singapore with a smile on our faces,” she added.

Regan Smith, Kate Douglas and Walsh swam the first three legs with Torri Huske taking the anchor.

