American Jefferson-Wooden and Jamaica's Seville win 100s at worlds; Sha'carri finishes fifth

TOKYO (AP) — Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the U.S. and Oblique Seville of Jamaica won the 100-meter finals at world championships Sunday in a changing of the guard in track.

Jefferson-Wooden blew away the field, finishing in 10.61 seconds to break Sha'Carri Richardson's two-year-old world-championship record. Richardson barely squeezed into the final and finished fifth depite running a season-best 10.94.