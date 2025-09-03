Amanda Anisimova upsets Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open after 6-0, 6-0 loss to her in Wimbledon's final

Amanda Anisimova has upset Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals less than two months after losing to the six-time Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon final by a 6-0, 6-0 score
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By HOWARD FENDRICH – AP Tennis Writer
28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Anisimova upset Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals Wednesday, less than two months after losing to the six-time Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon final by a 6-0, 6-0 score.

The No. 8-seeded Anisimova, a 24-year-old who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, reached her third major semifinal and first at Flushing Meadows.

The powerful strokes and poise Anisimova displayed in Arthur Ashe Stadium against No. 2 Swiatek — the 2022 U.S. Open champion — were such a striking contrast to what happened at the All England Club’s Centre Court on July 12.

That title match lasted just 57 minutes, and Anisimova only managed to win 24 points that day, a total she eclipsed about midway through the first set this time. Anisimova cried during her runner-up speech during the trophy ceremony at Wimbledon.

On Thursday, Anisimova will try to reach a second consecutive major final. She’ll face Naomi Osaka or Karolina Muchova in the semifinals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

