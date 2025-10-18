Alley Mills wins second Daytime Emmy for 'General Hospital' role

“We're living in really dark times right now. Everything's crazy,” Mills told the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. “We just got to keep our spirits high.”

“General Hospital” picked up a second win for its writing team.

First-time nominee Susan Walters of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting actress honors.

“I'm so happy that I won so I can thank my husband of 40 years,” she said, singling out Linden Ashby, who has appeared on “Y&R.”

“The Young and the Restless” brought a leading 19 nominations into the 52nd annual show. It is just one of three shows nominated for best daytime drama, along with “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives.”