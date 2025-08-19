All-Star pitcher Jacob deGrom to miss scheduled start for Texas Rangers due to shoulder fatigue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Texas Rangers are going to skip Jacob deGrom's scheduled start this week because of shoulder fatigue, but the club said it is merely managing his workload and he is not expected to spend time on the injured list.

The five-time All-Star, who was supposed to start Wednesday night in Kansas City, was examined in Texas by Dr. Keith Meister, and the checks came back clean. That means deGrom could make his next start as soon as next week.