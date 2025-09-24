Alessandro Dell'Acqua's No. 21 collection brings lightness to heavy times

Nowhere was the concept more at play than in chiffon petal cutouts that were sewn together in ruffles on dresses, or as a collar around the neck, rustling delicately with the movement. Dell'Acqua also created wilted flowers out of chiffon that he pinned on garments, “as if forgotten by time.”

The lightness allowed Dell'Acqua to layer amply. Plaid kilts were underpinned by petticoat layers. Prairie skirts with a big hem ruffle were tied prettily at the waist. Silken slip dresses were worn one atop the other.

The collection was a treasure chest of feminine silks and sheers contrasted with wide masculine denim trousers and gray man's sweaters tied around the neck in the style of the Milanese bourgeoisie.

"This is about romance, but also about modernity,'' he said.