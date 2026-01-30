Alcaraz and Djokovic to meet in Australian Open final after epic semifinal wins

They're both chasing history in Sunday's championship decider, with the 22-year-old Alcaraz striving to become the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam.

The top-ranked Alcaraz also had to come through a grueling five-setter. He fended off No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-5 in a match that started in the warmth of the afternoon Friday and, 5 hours and 27 minutes later, became the longest semifinal ever at the Australian Open.

That pushed the start of Djokovic’s match against Sinner back a couple of hours, and the 38-year-old Djokovic finally finished off a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win just after 1:30 a.m.

He fended off a staggering 16 of the 18 breakpoints he faced against the two-time defending Australian Open champion. It ended a run of five losses to Sinner, and a run of four semifinal exits for Djokovic at the majors.

Alcaraz and Sinner have split the last eight major titles between them since Djokovic won his last title at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Nobody knows how to win more at Melbourne Park, though. Djokovic has won all 10 times he's contested the Australian Open final.

“It feels surreal,” Djokovic said of his comeback semifinal win, a 4-hour, 9-minute classic. "Honestly, it feels like winning already tonight. I know I have to come back … and fight the No. 1 of the world. I just hope that I’ll have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him.

“That’s my desire. Let the God decide the winner.”

