Alaska Airlines says an information technology outage is grounding its flights

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the post said.

The airline didn't immediately respond to an email requesting more information.

The grounding was affecting Alaska Air and Horizon Air flights.

Hawaiian Airlines, which was bought by Alaska Air Group last year, said its flights are operating as scheduled.

In July, Alaska grounded all of its flights for about three hours after the failure of a critical piece of hardware at a data center.

There has been a history of computer problems disrupting flights in the industry, though most of the time the disruptions are only temporary.