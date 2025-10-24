Alaska Airlines resumes operations after an IT outage grounded its flights for hours

Alaska Airlines says its operations have resumed after it had to ground its planes for hours because of an information technology outage
FILE - An Alaska Airlines aircraft sits in the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An Alaska Airlines aircraft sits in the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
news
Updated 56 minutes ago
X

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines said its operations have resumed Friday after it had to ground its planes for hours because of an information technology outage.

The airline said in a statement that 229 flights were canceled because of the outage and that more flight disruptions were expected as it worked to “reposition aircraft and crews.”

Alaska Airlines said it is working on getting travelers affected by the disruption to their destinations.

It asked that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The grounding Thursday affected Alaska Air and Horizon Air flights.

Hawaiian Airlines, which was bought by Alaska Air Group last year, said its flights were operating as scheduled.

In July, Alaska grounded all of its flights for about three hours after the failure of a critical piece of hardware at a data center.

There has been a history of computer problems disrupting flights in the industry, though most of the time the disruptions are only temporary.

___

The story has been updated to correct the time element of operations resuming to Friday, from Thursday, and the day of the grounding to Thursday, from Wednesday.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: One-eyed Labrador has returned to retrieving ducks
2
Fenwick senior calls go-ahead TD, game-sealing interception ‘amazing’
3
Ohio House passes two bills that offer $2.4B in property tax relief
4
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield crash identified
5
Halal Munchies brings NYC flavors to Middletown