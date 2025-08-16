Akshay Bhatia's ace on 17th hole at BMW wins a car, boosts hopes of reaching the Tour Championship

Bhatia shot a 5-over 75 in the first round Thursday, leaving him 13 strokes behind the leader. But he shot a third-round 66 on Saturday, holing out a sand wedge from 93 yards for an eagle on the par-4 seventh. When his 5-iron on No. 17 rolled into the hole, it moved him to even par for the tournament.

The ace earned Bhatia the BMW iX M70 on display next to the 17th tee. It also means $125,000 will go from BMW to the Evans Scholars Foundation, which oversees a scholarship program for caddies.

“I don’t really necessarily need a new car. I’m pretty happy with what I’ve got,” the 23-year-old Bhatia said. “I think either I’ll give it to my caddie or figure something out to where I can donate it to charity or something.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf