After plows clear field for overtime, Ottawa beats Calgary 2-1 in snowy North Star Cup

David Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game in the 106th minute and Atletico Ottawa won the Canadian Premier League's North Star Cup in a snowstorm Sunday night, beating defending champions Cavalry FC of Calgary 2-1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — David Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game in the 106th minute and Atletico Ottawa won the Canadian Premier League's North Star Cup in a snowstorm Sunday night, beating defending champions Cavalry FC of Calgary 2-1.

TD Place was blanketed by heavy snowfall, with plows brought on to clear the turf before extra time.

In the 33rd minute, Cavalry defender Fraser Aird tucked the ball into the bottom right corner. In a testament to the rivalry between the sides, the celebrating visitors were met with a barrage of snowballs from Atletico fans.

Just six minutes later, Ottawa midfielder Gabriel Antonaro lobbed a pass into the box that evaded the crowd through the snow and found Rodriguez for a bicycle kick.

