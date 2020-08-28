After Barcelona, Messi's Argentine hometown dreams of return

Their strategy is to touch the heart of one of world soccer’s top stars and help him settle a pending issue in his careeer: playing professional soccer in Argentina, something he hasn’t done because he went to Europe at the young age of 13.

“Our competition with the other clubs is not economic or sporting, what we offer Messi is a chance to reencounter with the amateur roots of his training and let him do it in his home city,” said fan Roberto Mensi, speaking to The Associated press at the Malvinas complex, Newell’s youth soccer school.

The now famous footage of a tiny Messi eluding much-bigger opponents in 7-on-7 matches in Argentina’s so-called “baby soccer” category was filmed on grounds here surrounded by red-and-black painted walls.

The Argentine team didn’t want to pay for growth hormone treatment for Messi so his father took Messi to Barcelona as a young teen.

Although he has spent more than half his life in Catalonia, Messi returns every year to Rosario for Christmas and in the past he has publicly said he would like to play for Newell’s.

This has led residents to ask: Why not now?

“The news (of Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona) generated illusions in us,” Mensi acknowledged. “We know this may not be the moment for this to happen, but we want to show that the door is open for Leo to come back whenever he wants. People have a lot of affection for him.”

A mural depicting Lionel Messi wearing a crown and holding an orb portraying planet earth decorates a wall in the neighborhood of his hometown La Bajada, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans of Newell's Old Boys hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Fans of the Newell's Old Boys soccer club take part in a caravan in the hometown of soccer star Leonel Messi, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

A mural depicting Lionel Messi decorates the wall of a building in the neighborhood of his hometown La Bajada, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans of Newell's Old Boys hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

A mural depicting Lionel Messi embraced by teammates decorates a corner wall in the neighborhood of his hometown La Bajada, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans of Newell's Old Boys hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

A man wearing a protective face mask holds flares during a caravan organized by the soccer club fans of Newell's Old Boys in the hometown of Leonel Messi, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Fans of the Newell's Old Boys soccer club take part in a caravan in the hometown of soccer star Leonel Messi, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caps depicting Lionel Messi with a message that reads in Spanish: "Your dream is our illusion," are displayed for sale on the route of a caravan organized by Newell's Old Boys soccer club in Messi's hometown, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natracha Pisarenko Credit: Natracha Pisarenko

A Newell's Old Boys soccer club fan wears a stylized protective mask featuring soccer legends Leonel Messi and Diego Maradona, during a caravan in Messi's hometown, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

A man wearing a protective face mask holds flares during a caravan organized by the soccer club fans of Newell's Old Boys in the hometown of Leonel Messi, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Newell's Old Boys soccer club fans take part in a caravan in the hometown of soccer star Leonel Messi, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

A man wearing a protective face mask holds a flare during a caravan organized by the soccer club fans of Newell's Old Boys in the hometown of Leonel Messi, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Men wearing protective face masks take part in a caravan organized by the soccer club fans of Newell's Old Boys in the hometown of Leonel Messi, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans are hoping to lure Messi home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Men wearing protective face masks take part in a caravan organized by the soccer club fans of Newell's Old Boys in the hometown of Leonel Messi, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans are hoping to lure Messi home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko