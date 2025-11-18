After backlash, Alabama Public Television will keep paying for PBS

Two commission members last month had floated the idea of severing ties with PBS, citing federal budget cuts to public broadcasting and accusations by President Donald Trump and other conservatives of bias in news programs. The possibility of dropping PBS prompted a backlash from Alabama public television viewers and donors.

Carrying signs reading “Elmo is not the enemy of the people” and “Save PBS” a crowd of more than 150 gathered inside and outside the Tuesday meeting to express support for PBS. A few people wore Cookie Monster outfits or shirts with Big Bird. Many shared stories of what PBS has meant for their families.

Diana Isom, a 28-year-old substitute teacher, said PBS programs have made a difference for her autistic son who initially had difficulty speaking and walking but now is at kindergarten level while still in preschool. The children at the autism clinic her son attends watch PBS programs each day, she said.

“Kids benefit so much, especially autistic kids, from PBS ... We need PBS,” she said.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting provides about $2.8 million for Alabama Public Television, although the money goes to a foundation and is not directly used to purchase PBS programming. The money is going away because of federal budget cuts. Alabama Public Television pays about $2.2 million to purchase PBS programming.

Alabama Public Television Executive Director Wayne Reid said it would cost an estimated $3.5 million annually to replace the programs and digital support they currently receive from PBS at the cost of $2.2 million. He said dropping PBS would also likely cause the number of memberships, which provides substantial support, to plummet.

“I think it’s clear from a very strong presentation by the executive director that not continuing with PBS would essentially be the death spiral of APT as we know it,” audience member Michael Sznajderman told the commission.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday had urged the commission to pause the decision until it has studied Alabamians’ opinions on the matter.

Commission member Les Barnett proposed giving PBS the 180-day renewal notice required by the contract. He said that would give the state options if they decided to go in another direction after the study is completed. The motion failed without a second. Barnett had been one of the commissioners who had suggested separating from PBS.

The action Tuesday continues the immediate relationship with PBS, although the commission could come back at a later time and act to sever ties.

“Today was kind of an indication they aren’t interested in going that direction,” Ferris Stephens, the chairman of the commission, said after the meeting.