After 5 years, Sarah J. Maas returns to 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' with 2 untitled books

NEW YORK (AP) — Romantasy favorite Sarah J. Maas has given her millions of fans a plot twist they had long been waiting for — two more books over the next 11 months in her blockbuster “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series.

Bloomsbury announced this week that Book 6 will come out Oct. 27, and Book 7 on Jan. 12, 2027. Neither novel is currently titled. Maas' last installment in the saga of protagonist Feyre Archeron, “A Court of Silver Flames,” came out more than five years ago, in February 2021.