Actress Sharon Stone criticizes COVID-19 testing in Montana

Stone called the governor’s office last week and offered ideas to increase testing, but did not indicate a family member was hospitalized at the time, the governor’s office said Monday. A representative from the Montana Citizens’ Advocate office spoke with Stone on Monday morning, Gov. Steve Bullock said.

“We’ve been working with our healthcare providers to make sure that they have the resources they need for testing,” and getting test results more quickly, Bullock said.

The state health department did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Kelly Stone has been posting videos on Instagram from her hospital bed, where she is on oxygen. Sharon Stone has not said where her sister is hospitalized.