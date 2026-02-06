Actor Timothy Busfield indicted on 4 counts of sexual contact with a child

Breaking: Stabbing suspect charged; Butler County deputy ‘recovering well’

A New Mexico grand jury has indicted Timothy Busfield has been indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child
FILE - Timothy Busfield appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico grand jury has indicted Timothy Busfield on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced the indictment Friday in a social media post.

Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Busfield over allegations of misconduct from when he was working as a director on the set of the TV series “The Cleaning Lady.”

Busfield has denied the allegations. He turned himself in to authorities and later was released from jail.

Busfield is best known for appearances in “The West Wing,” “Field of Dreams” and “Thirtysomething.”

