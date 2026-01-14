Actor Kiefer Sutherland arrested for allegedly assaulting a ride-hail driver, police say

Sutherland was arrested and released from jail a few hours later on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.

An email sent to representatives of Sutherland requesting comment was not answered.

Sutherland went to jail in 2007 after pleading no contest to a drunken driving charge. He was also convicted in 2004 for drunken driving and has had several other alcohol-related arrests since the 1990s.

The British-born Canadian actor is best known for his longtime portrayal of federal agent Jack Bauer on the Fox TV ticking-time-bomb thriller “24” and several spinoffs. He also starred in “The Lost Boys” and “Young Guns” and appeared in two films directed by Rob Reiner, “Stand by Me” and “A Few Good Men.”

He is the son of Hollywood acting luminary Donald Sutherland.