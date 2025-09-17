ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing
Jimmy Kimmel poses in the press room with the award for host for a game show for "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jimmy Kimmel poses in the press room with the award for host for a game show for "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Arts & Entertainment
49 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

The network's decision came Nexstar announced its ABC affiliates would pre-empt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely over his comments.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

In Other News
1
Middletown cyberattack: Some staff emails back up, city spends $295K on...
2
Calling all cartoonists, artists for Lane Libraries comic strip contest
3
The Grey in Hamilton is a coffee bar by day, cocktail and wine lounge...
4
Edgewood Schools community invited to Fall Spaghetti Dinner on Friday
5
VIDEO: Area farm seeing low yield in pumpkin crop this year