Aaron Rodgers leaves game after getting bloodied on sack by Joey Bosa

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws against Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws against Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
9 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers left Pittsburgh's game against Buffalo early in the third quarter to be checked for an injury after he was sacked by Joey Bosa, leaving the 41-year-old Steelers quarterback with a bloody nose.

Rodgers, who is playing with a broken left wrist, was hit hard by Bosa on the first play of the second half. Rodgers fumbled and the ball was scooped up by Bills cornerback Christian Benford, who raced 17 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

Rodgers laid face-down on the turf at Acrisure Stadium before getting up and jogging to the sideline. He shook his right hand before going into the medical tent to be evaluated.

Rodgers was replaced by backup Mason Rudolph, who threw an interception shortly after entering.

