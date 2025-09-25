Aaron Judge ties MLB record by hitting 50 homers for 4th time, matching Ruth, McGwire and Sosa

Aaron Judge has tied the major league record by reaching 50 home runs for the fourth time, hitting a go-ahead, three-run drive for the New York Yankees in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Sports
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge tied the major league record by reaching 50 home runs for the fourth time, hitting a go-ahead, three-run drive for the New York Yankees in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Judge drove a 96.6 mph sinker from Jonathan Cannon 392 feet into the Yankees bullpen in right-center field for a 3-1 lead.

Judge hit 52 homers as a rookie in 2017, an AL-record 62 in 2022 and 58 last year. The only other players with four 50-homer seasons were Babe Ruth (1920, ‘21, ’27, '28), Mark McGwire (1996-99) and Sammy Sosa (1998-2001).

A two-time AL MVP, the 33-year-old Judge leads the major leagues in batting average (.326) and OPS (1.130). He has 108 RBIs.

