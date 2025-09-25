Breaking: Middletown’s Schwarber hits two more bombs to pad NL homer lead, makes MLB history

Aaron Glenn's viral dance moves sparked mixed reactions, but Jets coach says he'll always be himself

Aaron Glenn's dance moves on the sideline have made him a viral sensation on social media
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Sports
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – AP Pro Football Writer
22 minutes ago
X

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Glenn's dance moves on the sideline made the New York Jets coach a viral sensation on social media.

And he won't be pulling his celebratory reaction from the playbook any time soon.

“Here's what I do know: I'm going to always be me,” a smiling Glenn said Thursday. “Listen, these guys need someone that's going to show they believe in them and is going to show that they're proud of them when they make plays.”

Will McDonald blocked Chase McLaughlin's field-goal attempt last Sunday and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to put New York ahead of Tampa Bay late in the game. As McDonald raced down the field, Glenn took off down the Jets' sideline, too, with his right arm raised before stopping and busting out into a high-stepping dance.

Some fans and media loved it. Others hated it — especially since the Jets ended up losing 29-27 on a last-second field goal by McLaughlin that dropped New York to 0-3 under Glenn.

Video of the dance made the rounds on social media Sunday night, but Glenn really went viral when ESPN reporter Jenna Laine synchronized the coach's dance to Earth, Wind & Fire's “September” on Monday morning. The song includes the lyric: “Do you remember. The 21st night of September?” — and the game was fittingly played on Sept. 21.

Laine's tweet on X has since had 2.6 million views as of early Thursday morning. It has since spawned several other videos syncing Glenn's dance to other songs.

Glenn said he hadn't seen the Earth, Wind & Fire video, but his kids showed him other clips that were circulating on social media.

“I'll tell you what: If I probably didn't do that, my wife and kids would've said, ‘Man, what’s happening? What's going on with you?'” Glenn said. "I'm never going to be fake. I'm going to always be me. Some people like it, some people don't. It doesn't matter.

“But I'm glad that people could see me and my authentic self, no matter what. And I don't know what it means because some people said, ‘Is a head coach supposed to act like that?’ How is a head coach supposed to act? I don't know, but it was good.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Middie senior leads GMC in receiving yards
2
Launch of maternal wellness center to strengthen care at Booker T...
3
Early Berd’s in Hamilton expected to open by end of 2025
4
State of Middletown is resilient, mayor says
5
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel tours Butler Tech, praises it as a top career...