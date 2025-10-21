A timeline of US attacks off South America and what Congress has had to say

But as the number of strikes has grown, a debate in Congress has escalated over the limits of the president's power. The attacks have occurred without any legal investigation or a traditional declaration of war from Congress, and some lawmakers have raised questions about the lack of hard evidence to justify the killings.

Meanwhile, an unusual naval buildup off South America has stoked fears of invasion in Venezuela and speculation that Trump could try to topple President Nicolás Maduro, who faces charges of narcoterrorism in the U.S.

Here is a timeline of the U.S. military actions and the concerns among some lawmakers:

Jan. 20

Trump signs an executive order on his first day back in the White House that paves the way for criminal organizations and drug cartels to be named “foreign terrorist organizations.” They include Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan street gang.

The U.S. intelligence community has disputed Trump’s central claim that Maduro’s administration is working with Tren de Aragua and orchestrating drug trafficking and illegal immigration into the U.S.

Feb. 20

The Trump administration formally designates eight Latin American crime organizations as foreign terrorist organizations.

The label is normally reserved for groups like al-Qaida or the Islamic State that use violence for political ends — not for profit-focused crime rings.

Aug. 19

U.S. officials confirm the military deployed three Aegis guided-missile destroyers to the waters off Venezuela as part of Trump's effort to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels.

The naval force in the Caribbean grew within weeks to include three amphibious assault ships and two other U.S. Navy vessels, about 6,000 sailors and Marines in total. The amphibious assault ships have a variety of aircraft on board, and the U.S. deployed F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico in September.

A Navy submarine also is operating off South America and is capable of carrying and launching cruise missiles.

Sept. 2

The U.S. carries out its first strike against what Trump says was a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela and was operated by Tren de Aragua.

Trump says 11 people were killed and posts a short video clip of a small vessel appearing to explode in flames. The video does not show any large or clear stashes of drugs inside the boat.

Sept. 10

In a letter to the White House, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and two dozen other Democratic senators say the Trump administration has provided “no legitimate legal justification” for the strike.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, says in a floor speech that week that the U.S. military is not “empowered to hunt down suspected criminals and kill them without trial.”

Sept. 11

In Venezuela, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello accuses the U.S. government of murder, while questioning how the people on board the targeted vessel were linked to the gang.

“And how did they identify them as members of the Tren de Aragua?" Cabello asked. "Did they have, I don’t know, a chip? Did they have a QR code and (the U.S. military) read it from above in the dark?” Cabello said: “They openly confessed to murdering 11 people.”

Sept. 15

The U.S. military carries out its second strike against an alleged drug boat, killing three people.

Asked what proof the U.S. has that the vessel was carrying drugs, Trump told reporters: “We have proof. All you have to do is look at the cargo that was spattered all over the ocean — big bags of cocaine and and fentanyl all over the place.” However, images of what Trump described were not released by the military or the White House.

Sept. 19

Trump says the U.S. military carried out its third fatal strike against an alleged drug-smuggling vessel. The president says the attack killed three people and that intelligence “confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics.”

Several senators and human rights groups continue to question the legality of the strikes, describing them as a potential overreach of executive authority.

Oct. 2

Trump declares drug cartels to be unlawful combatants and says the U.S. is now in an “armed conflict” with them, according to a Trump administration memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The memo appears to represent an extraordinary assertion of presidential war powers, with Trump effectively declaring that trafficking of drugs into the U.S. amounts to armed conflict requiring the use of military force.

The memo drew criticism from some lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. He said only Congress has the authority to declare war and characterized the memo as “a way to pretend like” the administration is notifying lawmakers with a justification for the strikes.

Oct. 3

Hegseth says he ordered a fourth strike on a small boat he accuses of carrying drugs in the waters off Venezuela. He says the strike killed four men but offers no details on who they were or what group they belonged to.

Trump says in his own social media post that the boat was “loaded with enough drugs to kill 25 TO 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE” and implied it was “entering American Territory” while off the coast of Venezuela.

Oct. 8

Senate Republicans vote down legislation that would have required the president to seek authorization from Congress before further military strikes on alleged cartels.

The vote fell mostly along party lines, 48-51, with two Republicans, Paul and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voting in favor and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voting against.

Oct. 14

Trump announces the fifth strike against a small boat accused of carrying drugs, saying it killed six people. The president says “intelligence” confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, associated with “narcoterrorist networks” and on a known drug trafficking route.

Oct. 15

Trump confirms he has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela and says he was weighing carrying out land operations on the country.

The president says the administration “is looking at land” as it considers further strikes in the region. He declines to say whether the CIA has authority to take action against Maduro.

Oct. 16

The Navy admiral who oversees military operations in the region says he will retire in December.

Adm. Alvin Holsey became the leader of U.S. Southern Command only last November, overseeing an area that encompasses the Caribbean Sea and waters off South America. These types of postings typically last between three and four years.

Oct. 16

Trump says the U.S. struck a sixth suspected drug-carrying vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people and leaving two survivors who were on the semi-submersible craft.

The president later says the survivors would be sent to Ecuador and Colombia, their home countries, “for detention and prosecution.” Repatriation avoided questions about what their legal status would have been in the U.S. justice system.

Oct. 17

The U.S. military attacks a seventh vessel that Hegseth says was carrying “substantial amounts of narcotics” and associated with a Colombian rebel group, the National Liberation Army, or ELN. He says the strike killed all three “terrorists” on board.

When Hegseth announces the strike on Oct. 19, he does not provide any evidence for his assertions but shares a brief video clip of a boat engulfed in flames.

Oct. 20

Rep. Adam Smith, top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, calls for a hearing on the boat strikes.

“Never before in my over 20 years on the committee can I recall seeing a combatant commander leave their post this early and amid such turmoil," Smith said in a statement of Holsey's impending departure. “I have also never seen such a staggering lack of transparency on behalf of an Administration and the Department to meaningfully inform Congress on the use of lethal military force.”

Oct. 21

A team of independent experts commissioned by the United Nations’ Human Rights Council assailed the “covert actions and threats” the U.S. is using against Venezuela, saying the attacks are taking place without proper legal basis.

“These actions also violate the fundamental international obligations not to intervene in the domestic affairs or threaten to use armed force against another country,” the experts said in a statement. “These moves are an extremely dangerous escalation with grave implications for peace and security in the Caribbean region.”

The statement said experts have relayed their concerns to U.S. officials.

Oct. 21

Hegseth says the U.S. military launched its eighth strike against an alleged drug-carrying vessel, killing two people in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The attack, announced on social media a day later, marks an expansion of the military’s targeting area and a shift to the waters off South America where much of the cocaine from the world’s largest producers is smuggled.

Oct. 22

Hegseth announced the ninth strike, another in the eastern Pacific Ocean, saying three men were killed. Video he posted on social media showed a boat on the move, an explosion, then flames and smoke pouring out of the vessel. The footage cuts to what look like several packages floating on the water.

Oct. 24

Hegseth orders the U.S. military's most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the waters off South America. It will be a significant escalation of military firepower in the region as the Trump administration intensifies strikes on vessels that officials say are carrying drugs.

Oct. 24

Hegseth says the military conducted the 10th strike on a suspected drug-running boat, leaving six people dead. Hegseth said on social media that the vessel was operated by the Tren de Aragua gang, which originated in a Venezuelan prison.

“If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat Al-Qaeda,” Hegseth said in his post. “Day or NIGHT, we will map your networks, track your people, hunt you down, and kill you.”

Oct. 28

Hegseth announces three strikes in the eastern Pacific that killed 14 people and left one survivor. The trio of attacks was a continued escalation in the pace of the strikes and the first time multiple strikes were announced in a single day.

Hegseth said Mexican search and rescue authorities “assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue” of the sole survivor but didn’t say if that person would stay in their custody or be handed over to the U.S.