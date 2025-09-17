A timeline of Charlie Kirk's assassination and the arrest of a suspect

A message was left Wednesday with the county’s public defender office. Robinson’s family has declined to comment to The Associated Press since his arrest.

Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was a top podcaster and ally of President Donald Trump. He led an effort to remake the Republican Party’s get-out-the-vote effort in the 2024 election.

Here are moments leading up to Kirk’s event, his death and the charges filed against Robinson. All times are local.

Aug. 29:

Ahead of Kirk's visit to Utah Valley University, a change.org petition is started titled “Prevent Charlie Kirk from speaking at Utah Valley University.”

Sept. 3:

Utah Valley University releases a statement affirming its “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue.”

Sept. 10:

Approximately 11:51 a.m.: School surveillance cameras capture the suspected shooter walking onto campus, according to charging documents.

12 p.m.: Kirk kicks off his event in the Fountain Courtyard of the university's Orem Campus.

Approximately 12:20 p.m.: Kirk is taking questions from an audience member about gun violence when a shot rings out. Authorities say the shot came from a distant roof.

12:23 p.m.: A Utah Valley University police officer states, “Alpha 34, we have shots fired. Charlie Kirk is down,” according to a broadcast recording from the department's dispatch line made available by OpenMHz. Shortly afterward a different officer notes that there has been gunfire and Kirk is “on his way to the ambulance. He’s on his way to the hospital.”

12:39 p.m.: FBI agents arrive on the scene, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Around this time, videos begin to appear on social media that show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans ”The American Comeback” and ”Prove Me Wrong.” A single shot rings out, and Kirk reaches up with his right hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators are heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away.

12:47 p.m.: Utah Valley University issues an alert that says a “single shot” was fired. It also says the suspect is in custody.

2:40 p.m.: Trump announces on social media that Kirk has died.

2:45 p.m.: Orem Mayor David Young says the suspected shooter remains at large.

4:21 p.m.: Patel says on social media that “the subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody.”

4:30 p.m.: During a news conference, authorities confirm that Kirk was brought to Timpanogos Regional Hospital and died there. They say no one is in custody and the suspect remains at large.

5:59 p.m.: Patel posts on social media: “The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency.”

Exact time unknown: Robinson sends a text to his roommate that says, “look under my keyboard.” Under it is a note that says, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” according to charging documents.

Robinson and his partner continue to text, with his partner appearing to be shocked, according to court documents, asking Robinson “why he did it and how long he’d been planning it.” In another moment of the exchange, which was released by authorities and did not include timestamps, Robinson writes about potentially trying to retrieve his rifle but says a law enforcement car is nearby.

Sept. 11

7:55 p.m.: The FBI says it is looking for a “person of interest” and releases a series of photos showing the person wearing a hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeve black shirt and a backpack.

Police release video of the person racing across the roof of the building from where authorities say the shot was fired, dropping down to the ground and walking off campus.

Exact time unknown: Robinson’s mother recognizes him when authorities release a picture of the suspect, and his parents confront him, according to charging documents.

The family persuades him to meet with a family friend who is a retired sheriff’s deputy, who persuades Robinson to turn himself in, according to court documents.

8:02 p.m.: Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby receives a call from a retired detective and a friend of the Robinson family who says he knows the shooter’s identity and they are trying to convince him to come in voluntarily.

Around 9 p.m.: Robinson appears quiet and somber when he turns himself in with his parents at the Washington County Sheriff’s office, said Brooksby. Robinson had agreed to surrender as long as it was done peacefully.

Sept. 12

8:05 a.m.: Authorities announce that Robinson is in custody in Kirk's shooting. He is booked into Utah County Jail.

Around 10:20 a.m.: A probable cause statement outlines the evidence gathered against Robinson, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. All are state felony charges, and aggravated murder carries the possibility of the death penalty.

Sept. 15

Patel reveals on the Fox News show “Fox & Friends" that DNA on a towel wrapped around a rifle found near where Kirk was assassinated is a match to Robinson.

Sept. 16

Around 12 p.m.: Prosecutors announce that Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice. He is also charged with witness tampering because he allegedly told his partner to delete their text messages and to stay silent if questioned by police, according to Gray, the Utah County attorney. The charges could result in the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

Around 3 p.m.: Robinson appears briefly before a judge by video from jail. He nods slightly at times but mostly stares straight ahead as the judge reads the charges against him aloud and says he will appoint a defense attorney.

Sept. 17

Students return for the first day of classes since the shooting. Care stations offering stuffed animals, candy and connections to counseling dot the campus.