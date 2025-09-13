A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damages.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System briefly said there was a threat of a possible tsunami from the earthquake but later dropped the threat from its website.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said warnings were issued to coastal areas about a slight change in sea levels, but that means the likelihood of damage is minimal.

Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — on July 20, 2025.