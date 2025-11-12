A medley of tech gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

For your gamers

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the biggest and most anticipated console launch of 2025, and if history is any indication, it will be increasingly harder to find as Christmas approaches. But for the gamers in your life — both young and adult — this is the gift to get.

Nintendo's Black Friday deals for the console and games have been announced but the best bang for your buck may be the console bundles. The Switch 2 is still available as just the console only for $449 or bundled with Mario Kart World for $499. A new $499 bundle is now available where the console is packaged with Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Games retail for about $70 a piece, so you do save a little with bundles.

Need a new iPhone?

The iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max captured the headlines this year when the new lineup launched, but the base iPhone 17 received an upgraded camera (telephoto lens), more base storage and a longer battery life. Given the price for this model hasn't changed, you're straight up getting more tech for the same price. If your gift recipient's current iPhone is a few generations behind, this is a good time to consider an upgrade.

What about AI? The iPhone 17 doesn’t make as many leaps into the technology as its predecessor, but the new iOS and processer prepares the phone for any advancements that may come in 2026. The iPhone 17 retails at $800.

Or maybe you'd like a foldable phone?

If you or someone in your life has ever been curious about a foldable phone, consider Samsung's newest Galaxy Z Fold 7 model. This phone solves many of the issues users have been concerned about since fold phones hit the market: It's much thinner and lighter than its predecessors — 0.17 inches thick when unfolded and less than half an inch folded — and it weighs slightly less than half a pound, impressive considering they boosted the size of all the screens.

But the price of a fold phone remains steep compared to the flagship iPhone and Galaxy devices. The Z Fold 7 currently is running a sale on its site but normally retails starting at $1,999.

Planning to shoot more video or pictures?

For anyone interested in doing more filming or photography with their mobile device, this supremely portable tripod by SelfieShow offers solid stability even when extended to its max height of 71 inches. The mounting arm also offers a wide array of positioning for shooters on the go. And the rig can collapse into a retractable selfie stick for even more functionality and portability.

This portable tripod retails for $19.99.

Recording clearer audio

For aspiring influencers, podcasters or vloggers in your life, try these wireless microphones by Hollyland. The Lark M2 Wireless Microphone mics are easy to use, have good range and do well in filtering out background noise. You can easily attach these to clothes for interviews or even hold them for the tiny mic lifestyle. Best of all, it comes with two mics per order.

These mics are currently on sale for $76.

There's always someone who wants a TV

For those TV lovers who just want a little more for their gaming or cinematic experience, consider Samsung’s S90F OLED TV. This higher-end TV offers excellent contrast, colors and Ethernet performance. It also can act as a giant monitor if you want to plug your PC/gaming console into it, offering VRR support up to 144Hz on all four of its HDMI ports. For those who like to add sound systems or other peripherals to their TV, it also offers an additional three USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

Normally this TV retails around $1,800, but an ongoing holiday promo (until Dec. 1) puts it, at 55 inches, at $1,199.99.

Typing on the go

Portability is core to the Logitech Pebble 2 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. This minimalist and highly functional offering by Logitech will satisfy on-the-go users who are looking for a silent, but still tactile, Bluetooth mouse and keyboard. It also offers a one-tap, multi-device switching option if you've already paired it with said devices — which include Android tablets and Apple iPads in addition to laptops — a great feature if you're multitasking.

The combo comes in several colors and retails for $49.99. If you're OK with black, Walmart has a deal for $42.

___

For more AP gift guides and holiday coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/gift-guide and https://apnews.com/hub/holidays.