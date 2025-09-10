A jury is selected in the trial of a man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump

Ryan Routh’s trial begins nearly a year after prosecutors say a U.S. Secret Service agent thwarted Routh’s attempt to shoot the Republican presidential nominee. Routh, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

Routh is representing himself after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to let him dismiss his court-appointed attorneys. They are, however, standing by in the courtroom if needed.

Cannon did not say Wednesday morning when opening statements would begin, though they had been tentatively scheduled for Thursday.

Since Monday, attorneys, Routh and the judge have screened about 180 potential jurors, with about 96 left in the pool on Tuesday night. The panel was selected following additional screening Wednesday.