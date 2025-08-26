A cut above? Carlos Alcaraz's shaved head makes its US Open debut in his first-round win

The 22-year-old Spaniard's play, as is often the case, was a cut above. He made just 17 unforced errors, won 50 of 58 first-serve points, saved all three break points he faced, broke Opelka three times and improved to 19-0 in opening contests at Grand Slam tournaments.

Prior to playing, Alcaraz ran into golf star Rory McIlroy, who reached out his hand to rub the scalp's stubble. When Alcaraz played in the U.S. Open's mixed doubles event last week, he did so with a full head of hair.

During the on-court interview after his win, Alcaraz tried to crowd-source opinions about the change.

“I got to ask the people if they like the new haircut or not. Did you like it, guys?" he asked the Ashe spectators.

They roared their approval.

“I think,” Alcaraz said, “they like it.”

At least one other athlete — and friend — did not think the new 'do was all that sharp: Frances Tiafoe, who lost in the semifinals in New York to Alcaraz in 2022. That was the year Alcaraz won the title at the U.S. Open for the first of his five Grand Slam trophies.

“It’s horrible. It’s terrible. It’s definitely terrible. That’s my guy, though," Tiafoe said when asked about Alcaraz's haircut. “Funny, I looked and him, and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.’”

Tiafoe's critique wasn't finished there.

“I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous,” Tiafoe said. "But at the end of the day, it’s Carlos, and that’s my guy.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis