A building collapse in South Africa kills three people, including a 1-year-old

According to authorities, a total of six people were inside the building when it collapsed and emergency personnel rescued the three people injured who were trapped under the rubble.

“Tragically, three lives were lost in this incident, two adult females and one child. The incident has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation,” said Xolile Khumalo, spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services.

On Dec. 12, five people died when a multistory building at the site of a Hindu temple collapsed near the coastal city of Durban.

The building was being constructed on top of the temple in the town of Verulam, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Durban, when it collapsed.

One person was reported dead at the time, but search teams later pulled four more bodies from the rubble, bringing the death toll to five.