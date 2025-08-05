A bird dropped a fish on power lines and sparked a brush fire in Canada, firefighters say

The firefighters shared photos of the charred fish on the blackened ground and said the fire took place July 30 about 6 kilometers (4 miles) south of the British Columbia town of Ashcroft.

They said investigators found that the fish “had been dropped by a local osprey onto hydro lines,” with the resulting embers starting the fire on dry grass below.

The fire occurred about 3 kilometers (2 miles) west of the closest river, and investigators said they suspect the bird took flight after catching the fish but got tired and dropped the fish because it was large and because the temperatures were high at the time.

The post says firefighters have verified that the “prime suspect sustained no injuries in the incident.”

The incident briefly knocked out the power for Ashcroft, and firefighters and ranchers used about 4,800 gallons of water to put out the blaze.