76ers announce that All-Star Ben Simmons needs knee surgery

Losing Simmons is the latest issue for a franchise that has endured many tough breaks in recent years on the injury front. The 76ers went 47-199 in coach Brett Brown’s first three seasons — the start of the infamous “Trust The Process” era — then improved to 28-54 in 2016-17 and have become one of the Eastern Conference’s top clubs in the three seasons since.

“I do genuinely believe that this can galvanize our group and bring us in sort of an inverted way together," Brown said Friday, speaking of Simmons' absence.

Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds this season, and his 35.4 minutes per game leads the 76ers. The 76ers have clinched a playoff spot and cannot fall lower than sixth in the Eastern Conference, no matter what happens in the remainder of the seeding games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) walks up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis