76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey to miss at least 2 games with a sprained finger

The 76ers said Sunday that Maxey will be consulted after the additional tests to determine a treatment plan. The team added that it would have no further update until after the 76ers' next two games: at Cleveland on Monday night and home against Memphis on Tuesday night.

Maxey, who was selected to his second All-Star team this season, led the 76ers with 31 points against the Hawks before injuring his finger. He's Philadelphia's leading scorer with 29 points per game, which ranks him fourth in the NBA, while also averaging 6.7 assists and two steals.

The 76ers (34-29) entered Sunday eighth in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of the ninth-place Hawks.

